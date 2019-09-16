Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Shareholder Fairfield Bush & Company Has Decreased Its Position by $629,156 as Market Valuation Declined; As Open Text (OTEX) Stock Rose, Toron Capital Markets Raised Holding

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 10,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 759,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.82 million, up from 748,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.88. About 443,748 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 7,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 85,314 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.77 million, down from 93,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $79.5. About 857,960 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 07/05/2018 – PUTIN TOLD OUTGOING GOVT NOT ALL GOALS FOR TERM ACHIEVED: RBC; 11/04/2018 – The fate of the oil rally could be in Trump’s hands, says RBC’s Helima Croft (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 08/05/2018 – PETRUS RESOURCES LTD PRQ.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$2.25 FROM C$1.75; 13/04/2018 – TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP PLC TALK.L : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 30/05/2018 – Ford Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO ‘REMAINS HOPEFUL’ OF GOOD OUTCOME ON NATFA; 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 14/03/2018 – RBC Global Asset Management strengthens U.S. investment management team; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO COMMENTS ON CANADA’S REVIEW OF RISK-SHARING IN HOUSING

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 118,552 shares to 39,841 shares, valued at $32.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 61,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,368 shares, and cut its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54M and $293.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Spon Ad (NYSE:BABA) by 8,455 shares to 9,665 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.