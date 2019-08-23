Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Shareholder Argent Trust Company Has Lowered Holding; As American Tower New (AMT) Market Value Rose, Mechanics Bank Trust Department Increased by $374,300 Its Position

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 70.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 4,610 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, up from 2,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $230.97. About 244,115 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 66.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 6,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 3,120 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236,000, down from 9,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $74.7. About 155,982 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 08/03/2018 – INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC ITP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$27 FROM C$26; 12/03/2018 – STITCH FIX INC SFIX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 23/04/2018 – RBC’S PORCELLI: REAL RISK IS THAT FED HIKES MORE NOT LESS; 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS FEEDBACK FROM SUPPLIERS LEADS TO BELIEVE CO HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTING TIGHTER COST CONTROL SINCE IPHONE 8 RAMP; 05/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; RATING OUTPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,691 shares to 13,739 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

