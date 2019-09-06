Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Share Value Declined While Lincluden Management LTD Trimmed by $1.01 Million Its Holding; Lear (LEA) Valuation Declined While Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Decreased Stake

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 13,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.81 million, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $76.06. About 683,712 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 25/05/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 11/05/2018 – MEG ENERGY CORP MEG.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 04/05/2018 – RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. ANNOUNCES APRIL SALES RESULTS FOR RBC FUNDS, PH&N FUNDS AND BLUEBAY FUNDS; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Royal Bank of Canada $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN; IPT +Low 70s; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO COMMENTS IN BNN TELEVISION INTERVIEW; 24/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 2Q EPS C$2.06; 05/04/2018 – RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT: MARCH MUTUAL FUND AUM UP 0.2%; 24/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 35.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc analyzed 4,594 shares as the company's stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 8,319 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 12,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.28% or $7.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.45. About 975,522 shares traded or 61.45% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 earnings per share, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $198.56M for 8.63 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 11,007 shares to 14,943 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG).

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,467 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 661,915 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Texas-based Shamrock Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Moreover, Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Bancorporation Of America De invested in 862,157 shares or 0.02% of the stock. James Investment Rech holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 21,460 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 13,065 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.11% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.12% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.53% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Hsbc Public Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 84,319 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 3,769 shares. Bb&T holds 8,401 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 0.05% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 1,146 shares.

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 2.92% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.71 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.53 billion for 10.80 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.14% EPS growth.