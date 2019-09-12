Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Share Value Declined While Lincluden Management LTD Has Trimmed Position by $1.73 Million; Chevron (CVX) Holder Westwood Holdings Group Has Lifted Its Holding

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 21,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.02M, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $78.25. About 2.03 million shares traded or 138.57% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – RBC Chief Warns Foreigners Using Canadian Homes as Piggy Banks; 13/04/2018 – TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP PLC TALK.L : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO BEGINS SPEECH AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 24/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada 2Q Wealth Management Net C$537M, Up 25%; 09/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS RECENT U.S. TAX REFORM WILL BE POSITIVE FOR U.S. ECONOMY AND RBC’S BUSINESS; 02/04/2018 – FIVE POINT HOLDINGS LLC FPH.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; RATING OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS CANADA BUSINESS WILL BE CHALLENGED WITHOUT NAFTA

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 2.92% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.71 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.52B for 11.12 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.14% EPS growth.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,540 shares to 8,235 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanofi Aventis (NYSE:SNY) by 22,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

