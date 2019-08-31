Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Market Value Declined While Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Stake; Putnam Investments Holds Holding in Synnex (SNX)

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 121.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 26,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 49,194 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, up from 22,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $83.81. About 216,491 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.14; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT INCREASES LENDING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS TO SIT BY $250 MLN, TO $850 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Apr Rev NT$27.68B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.35; 14/05/2018 – Nine SYNNEX Corporation Leaders Named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List with One Named to Power 100 List; 11/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.25B Vs NT$1.14B; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SAYS ON MAY 7, CO, UNIT AMENDED CO’ ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION PROGRAM BY ENTERING INTO EIGHTH OMNIBUS AMENDMENT – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions; 06/03/2018 Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.16B; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 67,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.25 million, down from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $74.76. About 648,283 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 10/04/2018 – PURE MULTI-FAMILY REIT LP RUFu.V : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8.25 FROM $6.75; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80; 02/04/2018 – RUSSIA IS SAID TO HAVE MONITORED MAGOMEDOVS FOR 6 MONTHS: RBC; 05/04/2018 – PRECIOUS METALS : RBC RAISES SECTOR TO OVERWEIGHT FROM MARKET WEIGHT; 23/03/2018 – MEREO BIOPHARMA TO SELL U.S. IPO SHRS VIA COWEN, BMO, RBC CAP; 10/05/2018 – KILLAM APARTMENT REIT KMP_u.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$16 FROM C$15; 15/03/2018 – FAIRFAX INDIA HOLDINGS CORP FlHu.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 05/04/2018 – RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT: MARCH MUTUAL FUND NET SALES C$418M; 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 12,703 shares to 304,926 shares, valued at $22.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 137,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.89M shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

