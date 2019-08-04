Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Holder Palisade Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.64 Million; As Anthem Com Stk (ANTM) Stock Value Rose, Sivik Global Healthcare Upped Its Stake

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc Com Stk (ANTM) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 27,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $290.57. About 844,279 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 48,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 101,909 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, down from 150,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $77.31. About 1.01 million shares traded or 22.84% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 09/05/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 27/03/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NOK 13 FROM NOK 9; 17/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS RECENT U.S. TAX REFORM WILL BE POSITIVE FOR U.S. ECONOMY AND RBC’S BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS BASED ON CHANNEL CHECKS WITH SUPPLIERS, CURRENT EXPECTATION FOR NEW IPHONES PRODUCTION ABOUT 80-90 MLN UNITS FOR H2; 09/03/2018 – HUGO BOSS AG BOSSn.DE : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 23/04/2018 – RBC’S TOM PORCELLI CONCLUDES INTERVIEW ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS BANK WON’T SHARE DATA WITHOUT CLIENT CONSENT; 10/05/2018 – CAPREIT CAR_u.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$40 FROM C$38

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 14,038 shares to 96,324 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 6,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 2.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.66 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.44B for 11.37 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

