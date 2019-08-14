Royal Bank of Canada (RY) EPS Estimated At $1.70; ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD COMMON SHARES (ZENYF) Shorts Raised By 154.17%

ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) had an increase of 154.17% in short interest. ZENYF’s SI was 6,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 154.17% from 2,400 shares previously. With 6,300 avg volume, 1 days are for ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)’s short sellers to cover ZENYF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.0014 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2364. About 1,000 shares traded. ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report $1.70 EPS on August, 21 before the open.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 2.41% from last quarter's $1.66 EPS. RY's profit would be $2.44 billion giving it 11.20 P/E if the $1.70 EPS is correct. After having $1.67 EPS previously, Royal Bank of Canada's analysts see 1.80% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 1.18M shares traded or 40.53% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $109.45 billion. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. It has a 12.11 P/E ratio. This segment also provides a suite of financial services and products to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.