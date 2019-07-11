Royal Bank of Canada (RY) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is a company in the Money Center Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Royal Bank of Canada has 52.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 63.22% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Royal Bank of Canada has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.08% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Royal Bank of Canada and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Canada 0.00% 17.00% 0.90% Industry Average 28.09% 12.14% 1.18%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Royal Bank of Canada and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Canada N/A 77 12.39 Industry Average 3.62B 12.89B 13.36

Royal Bank of Canada has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Royal Bank of Canada is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Canada 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.58 2.10 2.32

The peers have a potential upside of 52.64%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Royal Bank of Canada and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royal Bank of Canada -0.83% -0.71% 2.47% 7.35% -1.12% 13.76% Industry Average 2.02% 2.63% 4.14% 7.64% 14.15% 11.78%

For the past year Royal Bank of Canada’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.08 shows that Royal Bank of Canada is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Royal Bank of Canada’s peers have beta of 1.08 which is 8.06% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Royal Bank of Canada does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada’s peers beat Royal Bank of Canada on 5 of the 5 factors.