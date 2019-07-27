Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Analysts See $1.70 EPS; Driehaus Capital Management Lowered Its Willdan Group (WLDN) Position

Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report $1.70 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 2.41% from last quarter’s $1.66 EPS. RY’s profit would be $2.44 billion giving it 11.70 P/E if the $1.70 EPS is correct. After having $1.67 EPS previously, Royal Bank of Canada’s analysts see 1.80% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $79.55. About 498,875 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 21/03/2018 – IMMUNOGEN INC IMGN.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $12; 16/05/2018 – PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP PBH.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$142 FROM C$139; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO COMMENTS TO MEDIA FOLLOWING ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING; 14/03/2018 – RBC Global Asset Management strengthens U.S. investment management team; 16/03/2018 – SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC SPX.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6500P FROM 6200P; 07/05/2018 – ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS LP ANDX.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $48; 29/05/2018 – RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – CORRECT: RBC CEO CALLS FOR REDESIGN EDUCATION,LABOR INITIATIVES; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 06/03/2018 – RBC CEO SUPPORTIVE OF GOVT TAX CHANGES ON FOREIGN CAPITAL

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) stake by 4.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Driehaus Capital Management Llc analyzed 10,633 shares as Willdan Group Inc (WLDN)'s stock declined 0.89%. The Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 230,604 shares with $8.55M value, down from 241,237 last quarter. Willdan Group Inc now has $391.44 million valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.18. About 44,058 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 32.54% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.11% the S&P500.

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $114.32 billion. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. It has a 12.66 P/E ratio. This segment also provides a suite of financial services and products to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service firm worldwide.

Analysts await Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. WLDN’s profit will be $4.78M for 20.45 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Willdan Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

