Royal Bank Of Canada Raised Stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG); Simcoe Capital Management Upped Position in Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) as Valuation Rose

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 150.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 689,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52 million, up from 456,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.94. About 1.37 million shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 17/05/2018 – SeaWorld 32.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; Hill Path Capital LP Leads; 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.73; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 39,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 746,199 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.28M, up from 706,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $89.73. About 562,526 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO GALLAGHER; 12/04/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – AGREED TO MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC BUSINESS, MARKETING PARTNERSHIP WITH 2018-19 SEASON AS OFFICIAL TITLE SPONSOR OF PREMIERSHIP RUGBY; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 10/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Pronto Insurance; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG); 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q REV. $1.20B; 18/05/2018 – INSURANCE BROKER ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO SAYS COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS ON U.S. WITHDRAWAL FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY N PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – SIGNED A DEAL TO BUY 100% OF EQUITY INTERESTS OF PRONTO HOLDCO

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Ameriprise Financial Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 134,845 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Principal Financial Group holds 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 9,033 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 73,900 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 46,933 shares stake. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Prudential Finance accumulated 7,820 shares. D E Shaw Co Inc invested in 0.08% or 2.31 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 211,226 shares. Nomura Holding Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Art Ltd Company has 191,301 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Moreover, Parametric Port Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 297,113 shares.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 663,789 shares to 134,211 shares, valued at $12.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (Put) (NYSE:USB) by 23,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

