Royal Bank Of Canada Raised Its Holding in Intl Paper Co (IP) by $42.26 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Decreased Its Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Holding by $2.50 Million; Stock Value Declined

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 183723.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 918,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 919,118 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.53 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.43. About 1.98 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Submitting Proposal to Acquire Entire Issued and to Be Issued Share Capital of Smurfit Kappa; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 26/03/2018 – SKG: Smurfit Kappa Group PLC: Statement re Rejection of Revised Proposal from International Paper; 16/05/2018 – Irish Takeover Panel Sets June 6 Deadline for International Paper Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT: UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM IP; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – CONFIRMS IT HAS SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Net $729M; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER SUPPORT OF IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: John L. Townsend III to Retire From Board by May 7

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 20.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 33,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 131,953 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, down from 165,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $69.91. About 498,027 shares traded or 6.36% up from the average. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 12/04/2018 – BMO NAMES CLAUDE GAGNON PRESIDENT FOR QUEBEC OPERATIONS; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL 2Q BASEL III CET 1 RATIO 11.3%, EST. 11.5%; 26/03/2018 – FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD FM.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$26 FROM C$24; 28/05/2018 – BMO SAYS THEY ORIGINATED THE ATTACK FROM OUTSIDE THE COUNTRY; 19/04/2018 – AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES INC AMN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 12/03/2018 – CynergisTek Makes Advance Payment of Bank Debt, Negotiates New Financing With BMO Harris Bank; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 02/04/2018 – BMO’S BELSKI: STICK TO FINANCIALS, INDUSTRIALS, MATERIALS; 20/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 2.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.78 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 9.60 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.68% EPS growth.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 79,451 shares to 168,536 shares, valued at $14.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 20,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orix Corp (NYSE:IX) by 5,328 shares to 11,490 shares, valued at $826,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) (NYSE:MSI) by 112,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU).