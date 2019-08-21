Royal Bank Of Canada Position in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Has Decreased by $7.89 Million; Hgk Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in Bristol (BMY) by $359,127 as Valuation Declined

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 7,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 138,951 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63M, down from 146,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.67. About 3.78M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In rebuke to pharma, one-fifth of Bristol-Myers shareholders favor proposal tying pricing risks to executive pay; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – EC APPROVED CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) 20, 40, 60 MG FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ARCC; 16/04/2018 – Janssen, Bristol-Myers to Advance Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 09/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/9/2018, 7:45 PM; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 29.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 55,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 135,838 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.37 million, down from 191,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $154.69. About 145,541 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $331.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,230 shares to 130,648 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 56,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.35 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T, a North Carolina-based fund reported 340,203 shares. Wellington Shields And Com Ltd Com holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 43,550 shares. 6,030 are owned by Gfs Ltd Co. Ajo Ltd Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.68M shares. First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Investment Services reported 6,900 shares. Hgk Asset reported 138,951 shares stake. Edgemoor Advsr accumulated 137,628 shares. Amg Funds Limited Company reported 1.13% stake. 9,175 were reported by Somerville Kurt F. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 12,420 shares. Intersect Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 7,846 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 226,954 shares or 0.46% of the stock. 470,266 are held by Martingale Asset Mngmt L P. Artemis Invest Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 487,300 shares. Minnesota-based Jnba Advisors has invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J, worth $491,920.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.02% or 6,138 shares. Sit holds 55,375 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Lc owns 5,106 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Us Savings Bank De holds 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 13,675 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Moreover, Renaissance Grp Llc has 0.02% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 3,845 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 9,223 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Texas-based Smith Asset Management Gru LP has invested 0.8% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). American Century Inc holds 40,726 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Zacks Inv Mgmt holds 63,831 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson reported 43,590 shares. Cwm Ltd Com has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Aristeia Capital Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 22,700 shares.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (Put) (SLV) by 325,000 shares to 3.19 million shares, valued at $45.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 434,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, up 29.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $147.67M for 14.27 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.44% EPS growth.