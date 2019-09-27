Royal Bank Of Canada Position in Dollar Tree (Put) (DLTR) Increased as Market Value Declined; As Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Market Value Rose, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake by $3.09 Million

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 33,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 190,164 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.36 million, down from 224,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $86.88. About 2.40M shares traded or 25.28% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – Novartis Lawyer Retires in Relation to Cohen Payments; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS COMFORTABLE WITH AVXS DATA FROM APRIL 25 AAN CONF; 01/05/2018 – Novartis Receives Second FDA Approval to Treat Appropriate r/r Patients With Large B-cell Lymphoma; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 07/03/2018 – Novartis expands alliance with Science 37 to advance virtual clinical trials program; 01/05/2018 – Novartis provides update on proposed acquisition of AveXis; 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS CONTRACT WAS IN NO WAY RELATED TO GROUP DINNER CEO NARASIMHAN ATTENDED AT THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM IN DAVOS WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP; 23/03/2018 – Novartis Plans to File Siponimod for U.S. Approval in Early 2018; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS KYRIAH OFF TO A SOLID START IN PEDIATRIC ALL, EXPECTS DLBCL APPROVAL IN US, EUROPE LATER THIS YEAR, REMAINS CONFIDENT WILL BE A BLOCKBUSTER MEDICINE

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (Put) (DLTR) by 169.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 61,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 97,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.50M, up from 36,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $112.46. About 1.07M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $248.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 7,009 shares to 312,559 shares, valued at $26.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (Put) (NYSE:BK) by 1.47 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Pension accumulated 321,668 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank accumulated 140,298 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Starboard Value LP reported 555,574 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 133,323 shares. 1,227 are owned by First Personal Services. Cipher Cap Lp reported 23,773 shares stake. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Co reported 2,179 shares stake. Decatur Mgmt has invested 0.97% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,875 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Chevy Chase Trust Hldg has 0.09% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Pointstate Lp invested in 45,400 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited owns 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 11,002 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Aviva Public Ltd Liability Company owns 86,726 shares.