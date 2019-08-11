Royal Bank Of Canada Lifted Its Stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by $159.04 Million as Stock Price Rose; Xencor (XNCR) Shareholder Baker Bros Advisors LP Cut Its Stake by $374,046 as Share Value Rose

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Xencor Inc. (XNCR) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 12,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 428,120 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30M, down from 440,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Xencor Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $37.48. About 299,376 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 914.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 5.48 million shares as the company's stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 6.08M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.05 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 2.93M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold And reported 7,762 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Michigan-based Arcadia Investment Management Mi has invested 0.3% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moreover, Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 7,385 shares. Miller Inv Mngmt L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,500 shares. Conning Incorporated has invested 0.42% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora holds 4,510 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt has invested 0.71% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability owns 2,489 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Beacon has invested 0.09% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Brown Brothers Harriman &, New York-based fund reported 96,564 shares. Ares Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Sigma Planning holds 39,130 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Eagle Global Advsr Limited Liability reported 8.17% stake. 6.82M are owned by Ing Groep Nv.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYF) by 26,558 shares to 175,238 shares, valued at $20.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 36,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,458 shares, and cut its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 5,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 500,000 were reported by Artal Gru Sa. Gsa Prtnrs Llp reported 9,584 shares stake. Daiwa Securities Group has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 6.28M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 4,404 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 92,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Point72 Asset LP invested in 0.05% or 340,445 shares. Bailard holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 11,000 shares. Parametric Associates owns 46,263 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 2,751 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com has 8.44M shares. Cannell Peter B & has 0.27% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 225,985 shares.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20 billion and $15.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. by 117,647 shares to 313,725 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tricida Inc. by 203,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80M shares, and has risen its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC).