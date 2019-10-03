Royal Bank Of Canada Lifted By $8.53 Million Its Valero Energy New (Put) (VLO) Holding; Shorts at Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Raised By 4.12%

Royal Bank Of Canada increased Valero Energy Corp New (Put) (VLO) stake by 14328.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Canada acquired 100,300 shares as Valero Energy Corp New (Put) (VLO)’s stock declined 5.04%. The Royal Bank Of Canada holds 101,000 shares with $8.65 million value, up from 700 last quarter. Valero Energy Corp New (Put) now has $34.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $83.44. About 1.89M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 17/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY; 08/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY BLAST HAPPENED ON A UNIT: OFFICIAL; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $138M; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REIFNERY PLANS TO COMPLETE HYDROCRACKER RESTART BY WEEKEND; 13/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) had an increase of 4.12% in short interest. MRNS’s SI was 4.07M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 4.12% from 3.90 million shares previously. With 516,600 avg volume, 8 days are for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s short sellers to cover MRNS’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.39. About 561,518 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company has market cap of $73.09 million. The firm is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 26.43 million shares or 2.84% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth stated it has 200 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 137,060 shares. Orbimed Advisors holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 398,101 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 1.83 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 51,600 shares. Ipg Investment Advsr Ltd Co owns 17,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 28,281 were reported by Bankshares Of America De. 20,904 are owned by Voya Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Vanguard Grp accumulated 2.59M shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 1,953 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 40,024 shares. 126,761 are held by Charles Schwab Mngmt. Engineers Gate Manager L P, a New York-based fund reported 66,818 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Co has invested 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS).

Among 5 analysts covering Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy has $110 highest and $8300 lowest target. $96.60’s average target is 15.77% above currents $83.44 stock price. Valero Energy had 9 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 6 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, September 25. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Smithbridge Asset Management De stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Td Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Private Advisor Group Lc stated it has 0.03% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm stated it has 13,772 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department invested in 0.03% or 3,638 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 182 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.13% or 34,216 shares. West Oak Cap Lc owns 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cadence Financial Bank Na owns 6,791 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability, United Kingdom-based fund reported 43,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc has 695,245 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 622 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 0.16% or 15,908 shares in its portfolio.

