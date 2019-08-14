Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Stake in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE); Toronto Dominion Bank Trimmed Stake in B2gold (BTG) by $1.57 Million

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 783,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 1.78M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.023 during the last trading session, reaching $3.607. About 7.47M shares traded or 28.89% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA; 20/03/2018 – on B2Gold Earn-In Agreement; 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code; 23/03/2018 – B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 15/03/2018 B2GOLD – 2018 CASH OPERATING COSTS AND AISC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $505 AND $550 PER OUNCE AND BETWEEN $780 AND $830 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $344 MILLION VS $146 MILLION LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 52.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 9,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 27,559 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 18,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $164.25. About 136,668 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 01/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 2; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Growth Hit by Decline in Recurring Revenue Growth, Contract Licence Slippage; 27/04/2018 – Innersight Entertainment Introduces Book Two in Seven-Part Sage Alexander Series; 08/03/2018 – Kriti Sharma: Sharma, an engineering leader at London-based Sage, has become a leading voice about the importance of building ethical AI. 13/ #IWD2018; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group PLC Sees Trading Below Views; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA Filing and Grant of Priority Review for Brexanolone IV in the Treatment of; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H EPS 12.48p; 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics: Brexanolone IV Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Sept 2016; 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE Magazine and Great Places to Work Name Sage’s San Jose Sage lntacct Office One of the Bay Area’s Best Workplaces; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance Of NDA Filing And Grant Of Priority Review For Brexanolone IV In The Treatment Of Postpartum Depression

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 67,954 shares in its portfolio. 1,600 were accumulated by Dubuque Bank & Trust & Tru. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 524,786 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 6,251 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 48,684 shares. Dafna Capital Mngmt Limited invested 8.49% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Wellington Gru Llp invested in 2.21 million shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 9,617 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Grp reported 1,060 shares. Swiss Financial Bank accumulated 85,400 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 7,523 shares. Cwm Ltd Com reported 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 15,000 shares. Invesco owns 680,244 shares.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 24,922 shares to 459,313 shares, valued at $20.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 353,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,277 shares, and cut its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (Call) (NYSE:NYCB).

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 3.56 million shares to 8.95M shares, valued at $245.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector (XLP) by 56,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Ao Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).