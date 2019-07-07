Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Position in Aircastle LTD (AYR); Paradigm Capital Management Increases Stake in Kirkland’s (KIRK)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 82,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 51.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, up from 990,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kirkland’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.59 million market cap company. It closed at $2.16 lastly. It is down 52.71% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KIRK News: 16/04/2018 – Kirkland’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Common Sense: Law Partner Trades Cravath for Kirkland in Sign of Legal Star System’s Rise; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s Sees 20 to 25 New Store Openings and 10 to 15 Store Closings in FY18; 31/05/2018 – Kirkland’s Sees FY EPS 50c-EPS 60c; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC KIRK.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.50 TO $0.60; 31/05/2018 – Kirkland’s 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 05/04/2018 – Kirkland’s Announces CEO Transition; 05/04/2018 – West Kirkland Reports New Target Outlined with Surface Gold Values Near Hasbrouck Project, Tonopah, Nevada; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Cravath M&A litigator Goldstein leaves for Kirkland & Ellis

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 22,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 223,030 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, up from 200,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.21. About 133,515 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has declined 11.60% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr by 13,316 shares to 150,790 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 25,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,907 shares, and cut its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Management Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 21,234 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De has 90,922 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 223,030 shares. The Kentucky-based Renaissance Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.03% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Northern Corporation holds 692,198 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co holds 0% or 205 shares. Diamond Hill holds 2.44M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 12,842 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Zebra Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Prudential Fincl accumulated 560,645 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 37 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A reported 1,600 shares. Donald Smith Com reported 172,984 shares. Creative Planning reported 10,253 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold KIRK shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 13.27 million shares or 2.12% less from 13.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 16,400 shares. Strs Ohio owns 58,000 shares. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Ellington Grp holds 20,700 shares. Comerica Retail Bank owns 14,888 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 5,754 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adams Asset Advsrs Lc reported 0.11% stake. Essex Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 0% or 73,292 shares in its portfolio. 34,746 are owned by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Invesco reported 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 18,817 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 27,085 are held by First Trust Advsr Lp.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 85,035 shares to 33,965 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in R1 Rcm Inc by 102,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $340,218 activity. Woodward Steven C bought $101,218 worth of stock or 42,918 shares.