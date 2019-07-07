Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (Put) (ZION); Stericycle (SRCL) Holder Zuckerman Investment Group Boosted Stake by $2.13 Million

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 39,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 274,298 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.93 million, up from 234,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37B market cap company. It closed at $48.04 lastly. It is down 23.92% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $160 MLN – $180 MLN; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Stericycle Inc. To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘, Otlk Neg; 11/04/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Partners with National Safety Council to Bring Opioid Crisis Campaign to the White House; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE SAYS MURLEY ELECTED CHAIRMAN; 24/05/2018 – Losing Patience: Stericycle Shareholders Join Teamsters To Oust Long-Time Director; 23/03/2018 – S&P REVISES STERICYCLE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 04/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Rev $895M

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Put) (ZION) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 380,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27M, up from 367,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $46.21. About 1.31 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn holds 0% or 115 shares. Dupont Mgmt accumulated 1,719 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al holds 0.01% or 15,107 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation has invested 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Serv holds 0% or 16 shares. Fairpointe Capital Limited Liability invested 2.56% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Swiss Bancshares invested in 165,100 shares. Regions Financial Corporation reported 13,808 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. World Asset Management holds 3,974 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Wendell David Assocs reported 5,397 shares stake. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 931,472 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 137 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $1.21 million activity. BLACKFORD DAVID E had sold 2,172 shares worth $107,927. 7,746 shares were sold by Smith Jennifer Anne, worth $373,977 on Monday, January 28. On Monday, January 28 LAURSEN THOMAS E sold $59,951 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 1,237 shares. On Monday, February 4 the insider STEPHENS STEVEN DAN sold $385,590. ALEXANDER BRUCE K sold 5,169 shares worth $259,205.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemar Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 120,329 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited reported 9,253 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 0.05% or 2.91 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 16,596 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has invested 0.04% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Alpha Windward Ltd reported 300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cleararc invested in 4,505 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Qs Investors Limited reported 66,238 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. British Columbia Investment Management Corporation, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 58,989 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt stated it has 13,827 shares. 5,100 were reported by Fruth Inv Mgmt. Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) accumulated 8,839 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp owns 7,496 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sit Invest Assoc accumulated 0% or 61 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 112 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 353,837 shares to 149,277 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 65,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,316 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).