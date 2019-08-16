Royal Bank Of Canada Increased Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake by $778.38 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined While Partnervest Advisory Services Raised Position

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 199 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,210 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 1,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.81M shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 23/03/2018 – The Dangerous Book for Boys, Amazon Prime – `wistful and charming comedy’; 07/03/2018 – Bezlio Releases New Amazon to ERP Integration Portal; 30/05/2018 – Lotus 39 Anti-Hair Loss Treatment Garners Positive Response from Amazon Customers; 06/04/2018 – Celebrate National Beer Day on April 7 with Bar None Décor by MCS Industries; 22/03/2018 – Sixth Continent Integrates Amazon Pay; 25/04/2018 – PES SEEN EYEING BUYING MERCHANTS SELLING ON AMAZON: INFORMATION; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Extends Prime Membership Rate For Low-income Customers To Medicaid Recipients — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Amino4u capsule and powder supplements made of natural, vegan-friendly amino acids are coming to Amazon.com; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India gets 26 bln rupees infusion for marketplace – Economic Times

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 146864.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 14.69M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 14.70M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782.00M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.2. About 6.98M shares traded or 14.75% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SFIX -2.6% as Amazon launches Personal Shopper – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: A Future ‘Storm-Resistant’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What to Expect When Amazon Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Amazon Stock Really Worth All the Hype After Prime Day Buzz? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Sold HOW Much During Prime Day? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45M and $241.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 7,211 shares to 7,867 shares, valued at $380,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 37.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,278 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

