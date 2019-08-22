Royal Bank Of Canada Increased Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stake By $116.07 Million; SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering SNC – Lavalin (TSE:SNC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SNC – Lavalin has $43 highest and $40 lowest target. $41.50’s average target is 141.28% above currents $17.2 stock price. SNC – Lavalin had 2 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Raymond James. On Sunday, February 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. See SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) latest ratings:

26/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $43 Maintain

24/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $40 Maintain

Royal Bank Of Canada increased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) stake by 6892.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Canada acquired 5.80 million shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Royal Bank Of Canada holds 5.89 million shares with $117.81 million value, up from 84,200 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del now has $45.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 8.16 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/04/2018 – CBC Daybreak North: Breaking: John Horgan says after meeting with Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau, the disagreement over the; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan halts most work on disputed Canada pipeline expansion; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE ISSUE SHOULD BE SETTLED IN COURTS:HORGAN; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER: GOVT IS “100 PERCENT” BEHIND KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 10/04/2018 – Investors back Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain move; 12/04/2018 – MEETING BETWEEN CANADA’S TRUDEAU AND PROVINCIAL PREMIERS ON PIPELINE DISPUTE IS “A FIRST STEP” TO SOLVING THE PROBLEM, MORE WORK WILL BE NEEDED – SENIOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – AGREED TO WORK WITH GOVT OF CANADA TO SEEK A THIRD PARTY BUYER FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM AND TMEP THROUGH JULY 22, 2018

The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.2. About 453,621 shares traded. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. provides engineering and construction, and activities and maintenance services worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.02 billion. The firm operates through Mining & Metallurgy, Oil & Gas, Power, Infrastructure, and Capital divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers various solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects.

Among 2 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2200 highest and $20 lowest target. $21’s average target is 3.96% above currents $20.2 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 10 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, July 30. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 1.

