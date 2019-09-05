Royal Bank Of Canada Has Upped Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) as Share Value Rose; Northeast Financial Consultants Has Increased Its Blackstone Mtg Tr (Prn) (BXMT) Holding by $3.37 Million

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 209467% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 209,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 209,567 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.57M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $496.22. About 484,037 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) (BXMT) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 99,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 522,374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.05 million, up from 423,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.11. About 527,322 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,843 shares to 4,150 shares, valued at $213,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,666 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 176,572 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Karpas Strategies Lc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Stifel Fincl Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Edge Wealth Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 445 shares. 1,330 were accumulated by Victory Cap Management. Pnc Financial Ser Gru holds 10,637 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc accumulated 105,860 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Clough Prtn LP reported 2.71% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 91,836 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Company reported 8,162 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Llc invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Sandy Spring Bank & Trust reported 167 shares stake. Orinda Asset Lc accumulated 50,000 shares. New York-based M&T Bancorp has invested 0.14% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What’s in Store for Blackstone Mortgage’s (BXMT) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q1 net portfolio growth of $298M – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: A Lucrative Income Investment For The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.11% or 20,612 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 3,830 shares. Umb Bancshares N A Mo owns 9,456 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. 646 were reported by Wms Limited Liability. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.15% or 138,173 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt owns 507 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Parsons Capital Ri holds 0.03% or 501 shares. Sigma Planning reported 0.12% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Lord Abbett And Limited Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 178,427 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 9,053 shares. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 17,244 shares. Epoch Inv Prns Inc reported 6,440 shares. Fin Advantage Incorporated holds 0.03% or 77 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund reported 2,276 shares. L And S holds 8,276 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 High-Growth Stocks to Secure Your Financial Future – Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuitive Surgical Enters Oversold Territory (ISRG) – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: V, ISRG, CAT – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q1 Earnings, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ISRG, JNJ, STX – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.