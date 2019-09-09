Royal Bank Of Canada Has Upped Its Merck & Co (Put) (MRK) Stake by $16.88 Million; Shareholder Opaleye Management Upped Epizyme (EPZM) Position

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 526,749 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – $EPZM Tazemetostat on partial clinical hold due to a patient developed a secondary T-cell lymphoma; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme Expects Existing Cash, Equivalents and Securities Sufficient to Fund Planned Ops 3Q 2019; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss/Shr 52c; 05/04/2018 – EPIZYME, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 17/05/2018 – Epizyme to Present New Tazemetostat Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 15/03/2018 – Epizyme Group Dinner Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 22; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Rev $0.00; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Working With Clinical Trial Investigators and Regulatory Authorities

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (Put) (MRK) by 260.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 203,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 281,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.40 million, up from 78,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $86.57. About 6.72 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 15/05/2018 – Merck’s KGaA Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Trial Met Secondary Endpoint of Overall Response Rate in Early Cohort of Participants; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO REAFFIRMS EXPECTS AN INCREASE AGAIN IN 2019 SALES, ADJ EBITDA; 24/05/2018 – EISAI – FDA HAS INDICATED THAT EXTENSION OF PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT DATE IS NEEDED TO ALLOW ADDITIONAL TIME FOR REVIEW OF THE APPLICATION; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA

