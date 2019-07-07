Royal Bank Of Canada Has Trimmed Its Synovus Finl (SNV) Stake; Ryder System (R)’s Sentiment Is 1.39

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) stake by 17.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 33,147 shares as Synovus Finl Corp (SNV)’s stock declined 9.80%. The Royal Bank Of Canada holds 159,044 shares with $5.46 million value, down from 192,191 last quarter. Synovus Finl Corp now has $5.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 688,087 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN

Ryder System Inc (R) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.50, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 136 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 98 cut down and sold their stock positions in Ryder System Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 44.51 million shares, down from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ryder System Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 75 Increased: 76 New Position: 60.

Ryder System, Inc. provides transportation and supply chain management solutions to small businesses and large enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.97 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Fleet Management Solutions, Dedicated Transportation Solutions, and Supply Chain Solutions. It has a 10.44 P/E ratio. It offers fleet management solutions, including vehicles, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; contract maintenance services; and contract-related maintenance services for trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Luminus Management Llc holds 2.47% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. for 1.85 million shares. Community Bank Of Raymore owns 103,275 shares or 2.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1.94% invested in the company for 453,251 shares. The Illinois-based Skyline Asset Management Lp has invested 1.57% in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 852,176 shares.

Analysts await Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. R’s profit will be $74.62M for 9.95 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Ryder System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.13% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Synovus Financial had 9 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Sunday, February 24, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, January 10. The stock of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Stephens. The stock has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Tuesday, January 22. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”.

