Royal Bank Of Canada Has Trimmed Its Spirit Airls (Call) (SAVE) Stake by $12.43 Million as Stock Value Declined; Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Holder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (Call) (SAVE) by 99.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 248,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 248,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 684,941 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 18/05/2018 – Winn FM: Spirit Airline’ Inaugural Flight To St Croix Set For May 24; 11/05/2018 – Budget carrier Spirit Airlines to start offering in-flight Wi-Fi; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: CASM EX-FUEL FOR 1Q EXPECTED DOWN ABOUT 5% Y/Y; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – CO MAY PAY NET PURCHASE PRICES OF AIRCRAFT USING AVAILABLE CASH OR FINANCE PURCHASE OF ANY OR ALL OF AIRCRAFT; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT FLEET ORDER “SUB-OPTIMAL” GIVEN REMAINING OPPORTUNITIES; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES MULLS ADDING SMALLER JETS TO ALL-AIRBUS FLEET; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 09/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS COMPUTER SYSTEM OUTAGE RESOLVED, PROBLEM LASTED ONE HOUR AND IMPACTED 16 FLIGHTS -STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines is joining the Wi-Fi club – expecting wireless internet be installed on its entire fleet by summer 2019

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 130,139 shares traded or 11.78% up from the average. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 1.26M shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $214.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Splunk Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 22,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $211,885 activity. Gardner H. McIntyre bought $104,800 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. Christie Edward M III bought $99,584 worth of stock.

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.47 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $101.19 million for 6.30 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited owns 5,200 shares. U S Glob Investors Inc invested in 1.36% or 53,848 shares. Stelliam Invest Mgmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 459,500 shares. Credit Cap Limited Liability holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 4,000 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 0.06% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Victory Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 717,036 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 619,967 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corp reported 142 shares. Anchor Bolt Cap Ltd Partnership reported 1.03% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Sg Americas Secs Llc accumulated 7,430 shares. 73,558 are held by Ubs Asset Americas. Citigroup has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 9,386 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hbk LP holds 22,159 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.