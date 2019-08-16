Royal Bank Of Canada Has Trimmed Its Position in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (Put) (AEM) by $1.28 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shares Declined, Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Raised Stake

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Put) (AEM) by 99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 29,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 300 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $59.2. About 1.97M shares traded or 29.88% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 67.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 83,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 207,499 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04 million, up from 123,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $31.65. About 20.08 million shares traded or 99.33% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:MO) by 221,400 shares to 315,200 shares, valued at $18.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 2.72M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL).

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $47.94M for 74.00 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 3,530 shares to 207,694 shares, valued at $22.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 96,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,796 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).