Royal Bank Of Canada Has Trimmed Its Discover Finl Svcs (Call) (DFS) Holding as Share Price Rose; Brookside Capital Management Position in Novartis A G (NVS) Has Trimmed by $15.23 Million as Market Value Rose

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 158,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 882,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.80M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.11. About 1.54 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 11/05/2018 – Shanghai Fosun Pharma to Bid for Novartis Assets -Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS CEO SAYS CO. NEEDS TO `OPTIMIZE’ SANDOZ UNIT; 09/04/2018 – Novartis enters agreement to acquire AveXis Inc. for USD 8.7 bn to transform care in SMA and expand position as a gene therapy and Neuroscience leader; 12/03/2018 – Novartis: Shannon Klinger Named Chief Ethics, Risk and Compliance Officer; 16/05/2018 – REG-Novartis announces changes to the Executive Committee; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Overall Summary Score Was Also Significantly Higher for Entresto Patients; 07/03/2018 – Novartis expands alliance with Science 37 to advance virtual clinical trials program; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS ALCON RETURNING TO A POSITION OF STRENGTH AS WORLD’S LEADING EYE CARE DEVICES COMPANY; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Swiss pharmaceuticals company Novartis will move towards making a decision on the fate of Alcon in the first half of 2019, its chief executive officer said

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (Call) (DFS) by 54.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 47,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 87,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $79.97. About 1.50 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 2.17 PCT AT JANUARY END; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 13/03/2018 – Discover Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK CAN ACQUIRE 21ST CENTURY NATL INSURANCE; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 15/05/2018 – Court Ruling on $10B Online Sports Betting Market puts DFS operators into overdrive

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $725.58M for 8.65 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year's $2.05 per share. DFS's profit will be $725.58M for 8.65 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 7.79 million shares to 8.09 million shares, valued at $258.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 43,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.90B for 17.88 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 511,538 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $68.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.