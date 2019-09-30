Royal Bank Of Canada Has Raised Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Stake by $66.59 Million; As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Rose, Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increased Stake by $1.01 Million

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 101.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 8,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 16,235 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02 million, up from 8,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.85 million shares traded or 23.74% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 1624157% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 1.62M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.05 million, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 2.26 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 29/03/2018 – Fasenra (benralizumab; AstraZeneca/Kyowa Hakko Kirin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: High Level Results from Phase 3 Trial of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN.L CEO SAYS IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH INVESTORS TO ADDRESS CONCERNS ON EXECUTIVE BONUS SCHEME; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 24/05/2018 – Seroquel/Seroquel XR (AstraZeneca, Kyowa Pharmaceutical) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – SUBSCRIPTION AMOUNT RECEIVED BY CIRCASSIA WILL BE APPLIED TOWARDS OUTSTANDING DEFERRED R&D ACTIVITY COSTS PAYABLE BY CIRCASSIA TO ASTRAZENECA UNDER DCA AT END OF 2018 AND 201…; 16/04/2018 – Talend Updates Data Fabric to Unlock Analytics Potential of SAP Data; 02/04/2018 – Compugen, AstraZeneca unit in cancer drug development deal; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN EMA OKS LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $248.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Call) by 164,522 shares to 400 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (Prn) by 34,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,708 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWC).

