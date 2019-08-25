Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Lazard LTD (LAZ) Holding by $2.76 Million as Stock Rose; As International Flavors And Fragrans Ord (IFF) Market Valuation Rose, Everence Capital Management Decreased Holding by $610,304

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in International Flavors And Fragrans Ord (IFF) by 62.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 4,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 2,880 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $371,000, down from 7,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in International Flavors And Fragrans Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $106.5. About 1.54 million shares traded or 38.93% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES NO LARGE ASSET SALES FROM FRUTAROM DEAL; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom are projected to have a combined revenue of $5.3 billion in 2018. The deal is expected to close in six to nine months; 07/05/2018 – IFF Joins M&A Rush in Flavorings With $7.1 Billion Frutarom Deal; 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition; 07/05/2018 – IFF Acquires Frutarom in Biggest Flavor Deal Worth $7.1 Billion; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Close in Six to Nine Months, Subject to Approval by Frutarom Shareholders, Regulatory Clearance and Other Closing Conditions; 07/05/2018 – IFF: 5-6 YEARS TO RECOVER FRUTAROM CAPITAL COST ON CASH BASIS; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 15/05/2018 – IFF CEO ANDREAS FIBIG SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 47.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 76,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 85,423 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 162,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.47. About 489,326 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 17/04/2018 – InvestmentEurope: Exclusive: Lazard Frères Gestion hires new fixed income chief; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – ON APRIL 25, BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES OF UP TO $300 MLN, WHICH EXPIRES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020; 19/04/2018 – CONGO REPUBLIC’S DEBT RESTRUCTURING EFFORTS WILL NOT AFFECT MULTILATERAL CREDITORS, EUROBOND, REGIONAL BONDHOLDERS – PM STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – LAZARD BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 44C-SHR FROM 41C, EST. 45C; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Cohu; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 6.3% Position in Sensient; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – ASSET MANAGEMENT OPERATING REVENUE WAS A FIRST-QUARTER RECORD OF $330 MILLION FOR 2018, 18% HIGHER THAN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – FINANCIAL ADVISORY OPERATING REVENUE WAS A FIRST-QUARTER RECORD OF $389 MILLION FOR 2018, 16% HIGHER THAN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Asset Management Operating Rev $330M

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $572.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Ord (NYSE:ABC) by 5,613 shares to 10,170 shares, valued at $809,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brady Nonvoting Cl A Ord (NYSE:BRC) by 10,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Wingstop Ord.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dbx Etf Tr by 473,451 shares to 473,791 shares, valued at $23.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xerox Corp by 62,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:WDC).