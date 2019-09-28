Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Its 8X8 New (EGHT) Position by $306,072; Stock Value Rose; Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Boosted Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Stake by $659,277

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 4,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 38,484 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.92 million, up from 34,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 1.08M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 17.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 12,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 59,593 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, down from 72,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.24% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.34. About 1.41M shares traded or 18.75% up from the average. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 181,573 shares. Caprock Gp Inc Inc invested 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.06% or 42,476 shares in its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Investment owns 6,920 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 471,168 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.1% stake. 126,425 are held by S&Co. 2,724 were reported by Argent Tru. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Crestwood Advsr Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.36% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 23,375 shares. Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 150 shares. Geode Ltd Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Shell Asset holds 0.09% or 26,791 shares. Thornburg Investment Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 66,350 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $44.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Fund (EFA) by 14.08M shares to 9.66M shares, valued at $635.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Tr (VOT) by 18,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,890 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short Term Bd Etf (BSV).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources CEO to retire – Dallas Business Journal” published on February 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Oil CEOs Are Taking a Wait-and-See Approach After Attack Sends Crude Prices Soaring – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Major Implications Of Pioneer Natural Resources’ Big Buyback Program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold EGHT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 85.05 million shares or 7.08% more from 79.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 23,252 are owned by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc holds 410,297 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 0.01% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 528,648 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co reported 29,178 shares. J Goldman And Comm Ltd Partnership reported 441,099 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 711,535 shares. Captrust Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 450 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 65,347 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 4.78 million shares or 0.6% of the stock. Srs Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.57% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. 125,908 were reported by Shell Asset Mgmt Co. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md owns 0% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 23,586 shares. United Automobile Association reported 14,330 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica State Bank owns 0.02% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 90,034 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 12,285 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “8×8 Showcases Leading Contact Center Solution and New Capabilities at Industry Events – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Halfords Partners with 8×8 to Deliver Superior Customer Service – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why 8×8 Shares Plunged Today – The Motley Fool” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of 8×8, Inc. – EGHT – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “8×8 Inc. Has Good Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $248.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hni Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 15,218 shares to 19,119 shares, valued at $676,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Traded Fd by 193,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,541 shares, and has risen its stake in City Hldg Co (NASDAQ:CHCO).