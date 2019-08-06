Royal Bank Of Canada Has Increased Eastgroup Ppty (EGP) Holding by $8.43 Million; Stock Rose; Paychex (Call) (PAYX) Shareholder Two Sigma Securities Increased Holding

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Paychex Inc (Call) (PAYX) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 79,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 67,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $82.46. About 1.63 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (EGP) by 153.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 75,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% . The institutional investor held 125,521 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.01 million, up from 49,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Eastgroup Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 161,656 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (Call) (NYSE:MDT) by 19,300 shares to 72,600 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (NYSE:COF) by 75,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,900 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IYT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 221,920 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Mariner Ltd reported 113,050 shares stake. Wade G W Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 179,504 shares. Ntv Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 0.13% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Arizona State Retirement holds 99,064 shares. Peapack Gladstone holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 4,618 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 0.09% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 48,176 shares. Cibc Mkts Corporation has 0.05% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Legal & General Gru Public Limited Co invested in 2.42 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. British Columbia holds 66,613 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Northwest Counselors Llc has 1.25% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 40,199 shares. 80,914 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Opus Invest Management reported 1.42% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Canandaigua Bankshares And Trust has invested 1.64% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. DOODY JOSEPH sold $860,986 worth of stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii by 175,126 shares to 331,646 shares, valued at $18.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (Prn) by 3.60M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13M shares, and cut its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG).