Royal Bank Of Canada Has Decreased Its Shinhan Financial Group Co L (SHG) Stake; Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN) Sentiment Is 1.67

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 15 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 9 cut down and sold positions in Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund. The investment managers in our database now hold: 3.98 million shares, down from 4.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 4 Increased: 9 New Position: 6.

The stock increased 1.90% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 612,117 shares traded or 60.40% up from the average. Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Green Square Capital Llc holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund for 294,116 shares. Oxbow Advisors Llc owns 1.16 million shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 697,925 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 41,855 shares.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The company has market cap of $264.24 million. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.