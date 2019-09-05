Royal Bank Of Canada Has Boosted International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) Stake By $6.36 Million; Mei Pharma (MEIP) SI Increased By 27.35%

Royal Bank Of Canada increased International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) stake by 110.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Canada acquired 45,100 shares as International Business Machs (Call) (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Royal Bank Of Canada holds 86,000 shares with $12.13 million value, up from 40,900 last quarter. International Business Machs (Call) now has $122.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.45% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 2.75M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 17/04/2018 – IBM Reports Loss but Higher Revenue; 06/03/2018 – BayCare Hospitals Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!

Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) had an increase of 27.35% in short interest. MEIP’s SI was 1.42M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 27.35% from 1.12M shares previously. With 382,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP)’s short sellers to cover MEIP’s short positions. It closed at $1.7 lastly. It is down 53.68% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Positive Outcome Supports Continuation of the Study; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: 10% Early Discontinuation Rate Due to Adverse Events Supports Expansion of Patient Enrollment; 20/04/2018 DJ MEI Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEIP); 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – 10% EARLY DISCONTINUATION RATE DUE TO ADVERSE EVENTS SUPPORTS EXPANSION OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN STUDY; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Higher Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Patients; 09/05/2018 – MEI Pharma 3Q Loss/Shr 16c; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – 10% RATE CONSISTENT WITH ESTABLISHED DISCONTINUATION RATE FOR AZACITIDINE GIVEN AS MONOTHERAPY, MEETS THRESHOLD TO CONTINUE ENROLLMENT; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – COMPANY WILL ISSUE 33 MLN UNITS AT A PRICE OF ABOUT $2.273 PER UNIT; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – BASED ON POSITIVE INTERIM ANALYSIS ANNOUNCED TODAY, HELSINN AND MEI ARE EXPANDING OPEN-LABEL ENROLLMENT TO TOTAL OF UP TO 60 MDS PATIENTS; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – STUDY DESIGN IS BEING AMENDED BY SUBSTITUTING STAGE 2 WITH AN EXPANDED OPEN-LABEL PORTION OF STUDY TO OBTAIN DATA

MEI Pharma, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the clinical development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $125.18 million. The companyÂ’s clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an orally available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical development portfolio also includes ME-401, an oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositide 3-kinase delta for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or follicular lymphoma; and ME-344, an isoflavone-derived mitochondrial inhibitor for the treatment of HER2-negative breast cancer.

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased Teradyne Inc (Put) (NYSE:TER) stake by 132,131 shares to 400 valued at $16,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hostess Brands Inc stake by 45,916 shares and now owns 2.29M shares. Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 12.44% above currents $141.02 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 18 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 5 by Nomura. Nomura maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Thursday, July 18. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $16500 target. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 6.

