Royal Bank Of Canada Has Boosted Holding in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) by $2.02 Million; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Valuation Rose, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Upped Stake

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 361.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 72,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.77. About 590,833 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 06/03/2018 – APOLLO CO-FOUNDER JOSH HARRIS SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 08/05/2018 – U.S. private equity fund Apollo walks away from First Group offer; 20/04/2018 – REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Apollo Hospitals, Aster DM, Narayan Health initial bidders for Seven Hills hospitals – Economic Times; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Apollo Global Management 1Q Loss $58.3M; 12/03/2018 – Funds Affiliated with Apollo Global Management and Realty Partners Establish Partnership to Pursue Real Estate Investment Opportunities in Italy; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Apollo Global Management Prop Snr Unsecd Nts ‘A’; 30/04/2018 – APOLLO WANTS BUSINESS TO SPAN SEMI-LIQUID CREDIT, MIDDLE MARKET; 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP – FIRSTGROUP CONTINUES TO BELIEVE IN STRONG PROSPECTS FOR SHAREHOLDER VALUE CREATION AVAILABLE TO COMPANY; 10/04/2018 – Apollo seeks to raise more than $4 bln for third natural resources fund

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 3,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,508 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23 million, up from 85,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $176.95. About 1.30 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Lc has 0.07% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 2,218 are owned by Brookstone Management. Allstate holds 0.21% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 49,767 shares. Brave Asset accumulated 8,864 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Yhb Inv Advsr has invested 0.78% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Private Asset Mgmt owns 2,990 shares. Bancorporation accumulated 75 shares or 0% of the stock. Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 407 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.43% or 1.32 million shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt stated it has 11,778 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Management And Equity Research stated it has 528,393 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.95% or 76,323 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Limited Partnership reported 349,980 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,554 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. 1,035 shares were sold by Paz George, worth $154,143.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 21,300 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,238 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory accumulated 264,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lonestar Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 1.43% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 30,960 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 1,000 shares. 33,686 are held by Stifel. Covey Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 50,336 shares. Markel invested in 0.47% or 990,500 shares. Sei owns 106,325 shares. Stephens Ar owns 21,800 shares. Spectrum Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Moors Cabot holds 0.02% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. 99,064 were accumulated by Citadel Llc. Allen Invest Management Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 41,305 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO).

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Put) (NYSE:SWK) by 526,271 shares to 42,500 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 18,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 544,763 shares, and cut its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA).

