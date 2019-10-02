Royal Bank Of Canada Decreased Holding in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) as Stock Value Rose; Cypress Funds Has Raised Its Zendesk (ZEN) Position by $8.01 Million; Stock Price Declined

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 51.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.50 million, down from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 11.47 million shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q RECURRING NET R$6.42B, EST. R$6.37B; 13/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities edge lower after Tillerson exit; 08/03/2018 – ITAU SEES CHILE 2018 GDP GROWTH AT 3.6%: REPORT; 14/03/2018 – ITAU CEO: LATAM FACES RECENT FOREIGN TRADE CHALLENGES; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS BRL0.015/SHARE MONTHLY DIVIDEND WON’T CHANGE W/SPLIT; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 14/03/2018 – ITAU-XP DEAL APPROVED W/RESTRICTIONS BY BRAZIL’S ANTITRUST BODY; 09/03/2018 – ITAU SEES BRAZIL’S SELIC IN 6.5%, FINAL CUT IN MARCH; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA ADDED ERJ, PAM, SID IN 1Q: 13F

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 345,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.72M, up from 255,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $72.71. About 1.69 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $248.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 5,431 shares to 115,859 shares, valued at $10.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 67,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Analysts await Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ITUB’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 10.83 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

More notable recent Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Tanking Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is General Electric Company (GE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Companies Growing Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Itau: Examining The Worst-Case Scenario – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “iShares MSCI Brazil ETF: Bearish As Real Approaches Record Low – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zendesk: Fragmentation Is Its Greatest Moat – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Zendesk Falls Short in Some International Markets – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “Zendesk Inc: Tech Stock Up 50% in 2019, Additional 50% Gains Coming – Profit Confidential” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zendesk And Freshworks Follow Different Acquisition Strategies – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zendesk bull says buy on pullback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Cypress Funds Llc, which manages about $356.95M and $635.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA) by 103,000 shares to 86,000 shares, valued at $31.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.