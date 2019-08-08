Royal Bank Of Canada Cut Johnson & Johnson (Call) (JNJ) Holding by $792,300; At&T (T) Share Value Rose While Telos Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (Call) (JNJ) by 14.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 34,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, down from 40,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.21. About 6.21M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 14,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 23,770 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $745,000, down from 38,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 33.78M shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP’S IPO POSTPONED; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Makes Final Pitch to Judge to Block AT&T’s Time Warner Deal; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 15/03/2018 – Diane Bartz: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days to give more time for pre-trial motions: source:; 20/03/2018 – OPENING STATEMENTS IN THE TRIAL TO DECIDE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER WERE DELAYED UNTIL THURSDAY BECAUSE OF BAD WEATHER IN WASHINGTON; 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s wholesale mobile network launches without major carriers; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says It Made a `Big Mistake’ Hiring Michael Cohen; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it cooperated with Russia probe special counsel in Cohen case; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s ”Alone In The Game”; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$18.1 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.35M are held by Glenmede Trust Na. Lenox Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.05% or 5,101 shares. Alabama-based 10 has invested 0.22% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lynch Associates In reported 0.65% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). America First Invest Limited Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Mechanics National Bank & Trust Department has 1.24% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Citizens & Northern Corporation accumulated 25,046 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 186,396 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Hudock Group Limited Com reported 60,607 shares. Foothills Asset reported 46,694 shares. Forte Cap Ltd Liability Corporation Adv has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Becker Capital Management Incorporated has invested 1.93% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) Lp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Capital Assoc Ny owns 31,817 shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.06 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 59,645 shares to 98,037 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selway Asset Management reported 13,680 shares. Community Tru holds 116,616 shares. Fmr Limited Company reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bartlett And Ltd Llc reported 228,639 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 58,943 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 12,199 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn reported 3.83% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Knott David M reported 7,280 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lowe Brockenbrough Communication owns 97,612 shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Com owns 0.3% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 192,350 shares. Pure Finance Advsr accumulated 2,764 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Confluence Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.45% or 192,101 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Co reported 96,735 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 10,548 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (Put) (NYSE:FNV) by 24,600 shares to 25,700 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 23,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 492,353 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc.