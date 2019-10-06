Royal Bank Of Canada Cut Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) (CM) Holding By $28.58 Million; Hni (HNI) Shorts Raised By 2.54%

Hni Corporation (NYSE:HNI) had an increase of 2.54% in short interest. HNI’s SI was 896,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2.54% from 874,300 shares previously. With 209,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Hni Corporation (NYSE:HNI)’s short sellers to cover HNI’s short positions. The SI to Hni Corporation’s float is 2.1%. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $34.37. About 199,939 shares traded. HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) has declined 19.66% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HNI News: 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP HNI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 1 TO 4 PCT; 24/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM JANUARY 2021 TO APRIL 2023 WITH OPTION FOR TWO ADDITIONAL ONE-YEAR EXTENSIONS; 08/05/2018 – HNI BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 29.5C/SHR FROM 28.5C, EST. 29.5C; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: HNI May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 14 Mos; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP HNI.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.40 TO $2.70 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 17/05/2018 – HNI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 24-25; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES LORENGER WILL BE PROMOTED TO CEO BEFORE END OF YEAR; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp Sees Full-Year Organic Sales Up 5%-8%; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP – RETIREMENT OF STAN ASKREN AND PROMOTION OF JEFFREY LORENGER AS PRESIDENT

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) (CM) stake by 31.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 366,400 shares as Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) (CM)’s stock declined 6.36%. The Royal Bank Of Canada holds 789,500 shares with $62.02 million value, down from 1.16 million last quarter. Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) now has $36.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $80.76. About 312,218 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of office furniture and hearth products primarily in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, and Taiwan. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. The companyÂ’s Office Furniture segment offers a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, Paoli, HBF, OFM, basyx by HON, ERGOTM, and Lamex brands, as well as under private labels. It has a 17.06 P/E ratio. This segment sells its products through independent and local office products dealers; national office product distributors; selling relationships with the end-users; wholesalers; and direct sales to federal, state, and local government offices.

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, down 0.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.3 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.03 billion for 8.82 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

Royal Bank Of Canada increased Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) stake by 99,411 shares to 100,211 valued at $12.43 million in 2019Q2. It also upped First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) stake by 284,422 shares and now owns 1.95M shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) was raised too.