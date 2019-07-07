Royal Bank Of Canada Boosted Nasdaq (Call) (NDAQ) Stake By $13.93 Million; Shorts at Washington Prime Group (WPG) Lowered By 2.39%

Royal Bank Of Canada increased Nasdaq Inc (Call) (NDAQ) stake by 8.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Canada acquired 160,100 shares as Nasdaq Inc (Call) (NDAQ)’s stock rose 3.15%. The Royal Bank Of Canada holds 2.14 million shares with $187.63 million value, up from 1.98 million last quarter. Nasdaq Inc (Call) now has $16.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $101.05. About 768,721 shares traded or 20.76% up from the average. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 20/04/2018 – LOVESAC FILES IPO VIA ROTH, TO SEEK NASDAQ LISTING UNDER ‘LOVE’; 19/04/2018 – Argos Therapeutics: Trading in Common Stk to Be Transferred From Nasdaq to OTCQB Venture Market; 13/04/2018 – Nasdaq vice chairman: Here’s the ‘two-pronged policy approach’ the US needs to stay competitive; 24/04/2018 – Nasdaq Announces Results from 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 05/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 34.44 Points (0.49%); 25/04/2018 – Wawa Announces Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Espresso in All Stores; 12/04/2018 – FINRA: FINRA, BOX, CBOE, IEX, NASDAQ & NYSE FINE INSTINET; 14/03/2018 – Goldstar expands the Victoria Lake Tin Property in New Brunswick, Canada; 25/04/2018 – GEMINI EXCHANGE TO USE NASDAQ’S MARKET SURVEILLANCE UNIT; 12/03/2018 – Cocrystal Pharma Announces Uplist to The Nasdaq Capital Market

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) had a decrease of 2.39% in short interest. WPG’s SI was 36.64M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.39% from 37.54M shares previously. With 1.63M avg volume, 23 days are for Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)’s short sellers to cover WPG’s short positions. The SI to Washington Prime Group Inc’s float is 19.78%. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.85. About 1.50M shares traded. Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) has declined 28.57% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WPG News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.5% of Washington Prime; 22/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Washington Prime Group, a retail REIT; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Washington Prime Outlook To Negative; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP 1Q FFO/SHR 39C; 12/03/2018 – Washington Prime Group: Expects to Complete Acquisition During the 2Q; 25/04/2018 – Washington Prime Group Backs 2018 FFO $1.48/Shr-FFO $1.56/Shr; 03/04/2018 – Mall owners Namdar, Washington Prime in bid to buy Bon-Ton; 25/04/2018 – Washington Prime Group 1Q FFO 39c/Shr; 12/03/2018 – Washington Prime Group: To Acquire Four Sears Department Stores, Four Adjacent Sears Auto Centers; 20/04/2018 – DJ Washington Prime Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPG)

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) stake by 114,232 shares to 185,768 valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Canadian Nat Res Ltd (Put) (NYSE:CNQ) stake by 210,200 shares and now owns 139,800 shares. Global X Fds (SPFF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap has invested 0.05% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,055 shares. Korea Invest Corporation invested in 0.04% or 107,566 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.13% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 11,973 shares. Nikko Asset Americas Incorporated invested in 502,244 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Legacy Private Tru Com holds 0.11% or 10,937 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Company invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 64 shares. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 51,630 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 123,715 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 92 shares. Westover Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,447 shares stake. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0.01% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $993,517 activity. $467,046 worth of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was sold by Peterson Bradley J.