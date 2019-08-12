Royal Bank Cda (RY) Holder First Manhattan Company Raised Its Holding by $546,000 as Shares Declined; As Intra (ITCI) Market Value Declined, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Upped Position

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Intra (ITCI) by 43.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 289,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.50% . The institutional investor held 949,833 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57 million, up from 659,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Intra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.16. About 627,734 shares traded. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 57.38% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Function in Patients with Schizophrenia at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual; 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Positive Pre-NDA Meeting with FDA for Lumateperone for the Treatment of Schizophrenia; 29/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP); 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss/Shr 65c; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC – FDA AGREED ON PROPOSED CONTENT AND TIMING OF A ROLLING NDA SUBMISSION; 16/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES PRESENTS DATA ON ITI-214 AT 2018 AMERI; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITCI)

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Royal Bank Cda (RY) by 728% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 7,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 8,280 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $625,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Royal Bank Cda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.5. About 482,070 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 09/03/2018 – AFRICA OIL CORP AOIC.ST : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 20/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Royal Bank of Canada Insurance Company Ltd; 17/05/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP TGL.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$4 FROM C$3; 22/03/2018 – SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT SEVI.PA : RBC CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 24/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 16/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6 FROM $5; 18/03/2018 – AUTOCANADA INC ACQ.TO : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC CRL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $116

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 102,415 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 85,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,639 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ITCI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 36.90 million shares or 0.95% more from 36.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc invested in 52,588 shares. Sei Invs invested in 0% or 2,396 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). The New York-based Tower Research Ltd (Trc) has invested 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 712,658 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Com accumulated 101,665 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon holds 214,991 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0% or 59,900 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). 133,224 were reported by Clough Capital Prtn Limited Partnership. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Pura Vida Lc reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Creative Planning holds 0% or 20,425 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.25 million activity.

