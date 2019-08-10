Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Lifted Sonoco Products Co (SON) Holding by $1.22 Billion; Valuation Declined; Cypress Capital Management Lifted Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Holding by $678,810

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 177.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 10,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 16,095 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 5,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.27B market cap company. It closed at $47.13 lastly. It is down 38.35% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Sonoco Products Co (SON) by 48.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 19,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 60,469 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72B, up from 40,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Sonoco Products Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $58.67. About 352,142 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Increases Common Stk Div by 5.1%; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – 20/20 VISION TARGET OF GROWING ANNUAL REVENUE TO GREATER THAN $6 BLN; 10/04/2018 – SONOCO UNIT, CATHAY PACIFIC CARGO IN GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP PACT; 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Products: Sees Growing Annual Rev to More Than $6B, Improving EBITDA to 16% Over Next 3 Yr; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO SON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippe; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO CO. RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO 1Q BASE EPS 74C, EST. 72C; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – DEAL OF CONITEX SONOCO WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SONOCO’S EARNINGS IN 2018

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 290 shares to 94,831 shares, valued at $6.33 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 59 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,319 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Bk N A (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.07% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Mufg Americas Holdg has 1,045 shares. Howland Management Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 3,786 shares. Automobile Association has 15,359 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) or 4,778 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Comm invested in 0% or 53 shares. Northern Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 41,755 shares. Buckhead Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.38% or 19,660 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 35,202 shares. Fruth Investment Mngmt holds 41,275 shares. 25,797 are owned by Hsbc Pcl. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus reported 10,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh has 18,900 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Division holds 5,499 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,503 shares to 176,858 shares, valued at $20.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 67,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,965 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster National Bank & Trust N A invested in 772 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 1,759 shares. 9,308 were reported by First Commonwealth Pa. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk invested in 0.17% or 698,373 shares. Bokf Na invested in 195,421 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Hbk Lp owns 53,600 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp, Australia-based fund reported 99,113 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank has 0.06% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prns has 0.15% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 48,237 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 54,871 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Franklin Res Inc, a California-based fund reported 10.23 million shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 694 shares stake. Hgk Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 86,845 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank owns 16,720 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.37 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 was made by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200 on Monday, June 10. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. On Monday, June 10 Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 9,100 shares. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K. Hollub Vicki A. had bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million.