Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Holding in Waste Management (WM) Boosted by $83.13 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Trellus Management Company Raised Its Plantronics New (PLT) Position by $1.16 Million

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 341.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 25,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 7,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 14,408 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Plantronics At ‘BB’; Otlk Neg; New Debt Rated; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ EPS IMMEDIATELY; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM FOR $2B; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects $75M in Annual Run-Rate Cost Synergies Within 12 Months of Transaction Close; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Introduces Plantronics Partner Program; Creates New Opportunities for Partners to Increase Profits and Reach More C; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM IN DEAL VALUED AT $2B; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q EPS 29c-EPS 41c; 03/04/2018 – Plantronics Manager Pro v3.11 Expands Headset Insight and Management to iOS and Android Devices; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PLANTRONICS RATINGS UNDER REVIEW AFTER PURCHASE; 28/03/2018 – Headsets maker Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 7,939 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $824.99 million, up from 7,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $120.11. About 89,394 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board

More notable recent Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “RIG 700 Wireless Gaming Headset Takes Ultra-Lightweight to the Next Level – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) CEO Joseph Burton on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc reported 123,550 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) or 5,403 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh holds 314,156 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. The Germany-based Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Barclays Public Limited Com reported 23,815 shares stake. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 19,409 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0% or 11,700 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd owns 755,035 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 727 shares. Capital Counsel Ltd Co reported 0.02% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 12,616 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 81 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Primecap Management Ca owns 0.15% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 4.49 million shares.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Reasons Why There’s Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1,536 shares to 75,714 shares, valued at $12.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,831 shares, and cut its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Class A (NYSE:ANF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 23,863 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America has 0.01% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1,117 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 8,793 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cibc World Mkts reported 0.12% stake. Lord Abbett & Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 148,214 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 32,716 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Comm Bancorp owns 654,809 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 36,240 shares. Pggm Investments reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Da Davidson And holds 49,805 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.11% or 20,600 shares. Sadoff Invest Management Lc holds 4.6% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 516,590 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 4,527 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 18,082 shares. 146 are held by Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated.