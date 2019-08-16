Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Position by $8.22 Million; Stock Price Declined; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Zendesk (ZEN)

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 120 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 17,902 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 billion, down from 18,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $57.89. About 1.72M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33M, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 494,729 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 163,807 shares to 408,477 shares, valued at $51.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 828,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,635 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $279.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9 shares to 10,151 shares, valued at $1.03 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 1,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

