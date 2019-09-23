Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position by $11.14 Million; Stock Price Declined; Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Position Held by Global Thematic Partners Llc

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 0.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 101 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 38,019 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19B, down from 38,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $116.16. About 7.54M shares traded or 99.45% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 04/04/2018 – TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DEVELOPMENT OF CLINICAL PROGRAMS WILL FOCUS ON REGULATORY APPROVAL IN CHINA AND ADDITIONAL GLOBAL MARKETS; 19/04/2018 – FDA staff cites safety issues for Lilly, Incyte’s rheumatoid arthritis drug; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM & LILLY REPORT AN ACADEMIC PACT WITH UNIVE; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 04/04/2018 – TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS LICENSE PACT WITH ELI LILLY; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – LILLY HAS NOT FULLY EVALUATED A SAFE AND EFFECTIVE DOSE OF BARICITINIB FOR TREATMENT OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS AND SO COMPLETE RESPONSE WOULD BE ISSUED; 23/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Mahony Will Continue in Position Through Aug. 31, Successor Named at Later Date; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 10-Yes 5-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 2 mg

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 736,450 shares as the company's stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 16.16M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.53 million, up from 15.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.11. About 9.59M shares traded or 17.36% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $70,348 activity. On Tuesday, March 26 LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.94M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 205,000 shares.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 20.31 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bp Public Ltd Company owns 0.36% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 89,000 shares. Mufg Americas has invested 0.64% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corp reported 712 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Co invested 0.06% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.35% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 247,653 shares. Knott David M holds 300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Capital Interest Investors has 19.95M shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Company accumulated 2,200 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.03% or 4,951 shares. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 472 shares. First Natl Trust accumulated 42,622 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Edgestream Ptnrs LP invested in 165,898 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company holds 83,398 shares. Rothschild Communications Asset Us Inc owns 444,051 shares. Cadence Bancorp Na invested 0.73% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).



Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $288.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 31 shares to 24,428 shares, valued at $2.16B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

