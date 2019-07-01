Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Werner Enterprises (WERN) Stake by $512,235; Stock Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Raised by Hilltop Holdings Inc

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 115.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 5,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,777 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 4,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $141.76. About 4.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises (WERN) by 0.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 15 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,114 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14B, down from 121,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Werner Enterprises for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.03. About 152,487 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has declined 11.66% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises to Participate in Three Investment Conferences; 30/03/2018 – Werner is celebrating its Tenth Year as the Official Ladder of the NCAA® Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships; 23/04/2018 – Werner Herzog’s Week: From Pioneer Works to the Peruvian Jungle; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES 1Q OPER REV. $562.7M, EST. $554.3M; 20/04/2018 – WERNER: MON. HIKING IN ADVANCED ECONOMIES COULD CHALLENGE LATAM; 19/03/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC WERN.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 18/05/2018 – WERNER – ON MAY 17, A JURY RENDERED ADVERSE VERDICT AGAINST CO IN LAWSUIT ARISING FROM ACCIDENT BETWEEN WERNER TRACTOR-TRAILER & PASSENGER VEHICLE; 20/04/2018 – MEXICO ADVANCED MOST IN FISCAL CONSOLIDATION IN LATAM: WERNER; 19/04/2018 – MARQUEE RESOURCES – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH MINK CREEK DRILLING; MINK CREEK TO PERFORM DIAMOND DRILLING AND OTHER SERVICES AT WERNER LAKE COBALT PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL PENSION REFORM IS KEY PENDING REFORM: WERNER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold WERN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.93% less from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Personal Advsrs Corporation has invested 0.05% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited reported 0.01% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Citigroup holds 51,090 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 64,887 shares. First Citizens Savings Bank And accumulated 9,837 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 79,091 shares. 30,475 are held by Keybank Association Oh. Invesco Limited reported 106,364 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Pnc Services owns 942 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd invested 0.14% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Art Advisors Lc holds 0.06% or 27,001 shares. Fmr Lc reported 24 shares stake. 393 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. 5.97 million are held by Blackrock.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 43 shares to 83,044 shares, valued at $4.74 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 7 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 9.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.61 per share. WERN’s profit will be $46.83M for 11.58 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.85% EPS growth.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,564 shares to 17,277 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 129,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,811 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 1.20M shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Bender Robert Assocs has 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Davenport & Co Ltd has 0.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Loews Corporation, New York-based fund reported 3,884 shares. Arcadia Management Corp Mi holds 0% or 100 shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cordasco Fincl Network, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,631 shares. Telos invested in 1.42% or 40,973 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Co invested in 650 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 30,393 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Founders Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 97,595 shares or 3.97% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Budros Ruhlin And Roe has invested 1.99% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Inc Limited Com owns 5,656 shares.

