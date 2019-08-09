Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Boosted Its United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) Position; Shorts at CYBG PLC ORDINARY SHARES CHESS DEP INT (CYBBF) Raised By 108.67%

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) stake by 5.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel acquired 1,521 shares as United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Rowland & Company Investment Counsel holds 30,640 shares with $3.42 billion value, up from 29,119 last quarter. United Parcel Srvc Class B now has $101.43B valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $117.55. About 2.16 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 04/04/2018 – UPS COMMENTS ON PROPOSED TARIFFS IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01 million worth of stock or 9,112 shares. 150 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares with value of $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City owns 27,306 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has 2,800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cleararc owns 16,892 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Boltwood Mgmt holds 10,207 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.48% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3.05 million shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha holds 0.59% or 76,587 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 112,340 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.27% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.16% or 549,565 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,550 shares. Evermay Wealth Limited Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,614 shares. 20,256 are held by Provise Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Co. Leisure Cap Mngmt has invested 0.57% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased Owens &Minor Inc Hld (NYSE:OMI) stake by 8,575 shares to 93,156 valued at $381.94M in 2019Q1. It also reduced W E C Energy Group I stake by 66 shares and now owns 9,389 shares. Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel has $13500 highest and $114 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 4.85% above currents $117.55 stock price. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Berenberg. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Berenberg. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of UPS in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating.

