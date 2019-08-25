Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Lowered Paychex (PAYX) Holding; Shorts at BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Lowered By 10.6%

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased Paychex Inc (PAYX) stake by 1.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 490 shares as Paychex Inc (PAYX)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Rowland & Company Investment Counsel holds 29,260 shares with $2.35B value, down from 29,750 last quarter. Paychex Inc now has $28.65B valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $79.72. About 1.37 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St

BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) had a decrease of 10.6% in short interest. BKTI’s SI was 48,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.6% from 54,700 shares previously. With 5,200 avg volume, 9 days are for BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)’s short sellers to cover BKTI’s short positions. The SI to BK Technologies Corporation’s float is 0.45%. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.89. About 4,749 shares traded. BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) has risen 8.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.33% the S&P500.

BK Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $49.45 million. The firm offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 28.88 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Partners Limited holds 0.06% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mercer Cap Advisers has 1.42% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 420,595 shares stake. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi reported 200,891 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 28,797 shares. Stifel Finance Corp owns 0.08% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 339,906 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management reported 229,900 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 7,404 are owned by Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Company. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Inc accumulated 4,033 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 0.87% or 50,340 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability owns 185,722 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Cookson Peirce And Co Inc has invested 0.34% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 3,384 are held by Homrich & Berg. Boston Limited Liability Co holds 12,749 shares.

