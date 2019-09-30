Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Brown Forman Class B (BFAM) Holding by $27.59 Million; Shares Rose; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Lifted Its Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Holding by $756,000 as Valuation Declined

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 16.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 37,710 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31M, up from 32,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $140.36. About 55,884 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 03/05/2018 – JLL’s Blackbird proptech application secures US patent; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades LaSalle, IL GO Debt To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; 25/04/2018 – Jones Lang Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – JLL Spark Acquires SaaS-based Real Estate Asset Management Co Stessa; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE MAKES DOUBLE PURCHASE FROM AVIVA INVESTORS; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-LaSalle Investment appoints Philip Nell as head of real returns funds; 27/03/2018 – LaSalle St. Investment Advisors Adds Ocean Park’s Strategies to Salt Creek Investors Platform; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS AT $2.75 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Jones Lang LeSalle – 03/23/2018 05:04 PM; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp Class B (BFAM) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 7,158 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $394.98M, down from 7,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $151.9. About 155,150 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q EPS 62c; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 71C; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%

Analysts await Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BFAM’s profit will be $46.57M for 47.47 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold BFAM shares while 79 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.56 million shares or 0.31% less from 54.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd has 1.71 million shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Principal Group Incorporated owns 12,706 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridges Investment accumulated 2,634 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,806 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Limited Liability has 0% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited reported 4,678 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Lc has 0.06% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 14,763 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.27% or 25,740 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd holds 0.25% or 500 shares in its portfolio. State Street accumulated 0.01% or 750,803 shares. Avalon Glob Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 2.15% or 30,200 shares. Brown Cap Management Limited Com reported 9,175 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Welch Prns Ltd Liability New York reported 0.13% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $288.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 175 shares to 18,586 shares, valued at $3.43 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 41 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Co (NASDAQ:COST).

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $928.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 5,460 shares to 87,241 shares, valued at $10.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 2,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,665 shares, and cut its stake in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT).