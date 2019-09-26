Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Decreased Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $3.65 Million; Shares Declined; Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Arete Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Position

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 10 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,562 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $569.90M, down from 1,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $386.2. About 4.51 million shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS DEAL VALUED $239M CURRENT LIST PRICE; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY PLANES FROM BOEING FOR $3.24B; 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q TOTAL ORDERS 255 ON COMPANY WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WILL ‘CONSULT WITH THE U.S. GOVERNMENT ON NEXT STEPS’ AFTER TRUMP ANNOUNCES IRAN NUCLEAR WITHDRAWAL; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER 40 MAX 737 AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SO THAT AIRCRAFT TO BE DELIVERED IN CALENDAR YEARS 2025, 2026; 22/03/2018 – BOEING IS NOT APPEALING CASE AGAINST BOMBARDIER AT U.S. TRADE COURT – SPOKESMAN; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS NONE OF 737 JETS FOR IRAN ARE IN COMPANY’S BACKLOG; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX; 22/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 81.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 17,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 3,929 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $724,000, down from 21,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $196.06. About 1.81M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $288.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 175 shares to 18,586 shares, valued at $3.43 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 76 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 803,292 shares. Moreover, Kanawha Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,564 shares. Diligent Investors Limited Liability Com owns 3,454 shares. Moreover, Korea Invest Corporation has 0.69% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Heartland Consultants Incorporated accumulated 8,743 shares. Sterneck Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0.34% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Edgestream Prns LP holds 0.51% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12,393 shares. Us Bank De has 586,028 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh has invested 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Carret Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Asset Management One Communications Limited owns 292,559 shares. 1St Source Savings Bank holds 13,622 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Sonata Cap Inc holds 1.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,755 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company reported 121,271 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 41.44 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Boeingâ€™s Caret lands again on Fortune list of most powerful women – Wichita Business Journal” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FAA chief to test 737 MAX software changes – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “These are metro Orlando’s 11 biggest defense contracts so far this year – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Advise Their Viewers on eBay, Nike, More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisors stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 4,851 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dt Invest Partners Ltd Llc reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Foster Motley Incorporated holds 1.27% or 49,005 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Partners Llc accumulated 0.03% or 3,109 shares. Somerville Kurt F owns 2,541 shares. Diligent Ltd Llc owns 3,707 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,344 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 68,727 are held by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Pioneer Bank N A Or, a Oregon-based fund reported 14,905 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.28% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 14,125 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 37,790 shares. Pzena Management Lc holds 1.22 million shares. Schafer Cullen Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Qci Asset Management New York reported 2,692 shares.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $515.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 23,097 shares to 100,291 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).