Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Increased Leggett & Platt (LEG) Holding by $35.47 Million; Share Value Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Increased Holding

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 18,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 186,455 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.97M, up from 167,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.41. About 4.31M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 923 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 35,626 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 billion, up from 34,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.96. About 724,050 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arvest Comml Bank Tru Division reported 154,843 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.92% or 1.27M shares. Alley Ltd Llc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Kentucky-based Central Bancorp And Trust has invested 0.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lafayette Investments, Maryland-based fund reported 72,615 shares. Asset Management Inc stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nordea Inv Ab has invested 2.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.66% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hartwell J M Lp accumulated 0.83% or 32,405 shares. Davenport & Lc invested in 1.34 million shares or 2.21% of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Com holds 4.09% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 176,995 shares. First Merchants holds 53,412 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.1% or 4.20M shares. Whittier Of Nevada reported 164,835 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 3.18 million shares or 1.14% of its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $288.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Int (NYSE:CMP) by 402 shares to 45,745 shares, valued at $2.54B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,193 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

