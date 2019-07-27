Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Lifted By $13.32 Million Its Altria Group (MO) Stake; Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Lowered By $410,872 Its Nucor (NUE) Holding

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased Nucor Corp (NUE) stake by 27.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 7,084 shares as Nucor Corp (NUE)’s stock declined 10.42%. The Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa holds 18,292 shares with $1.07 million value, down from 25,376 last quarter. Nucor Corp now has $17.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 1.83M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR’S END MARKETS THAT ARE PARTICULARLY IMPORTANT TO CO ARE ESPECIALLY STRONG IN 2018, INCLUDING ENERGY, MOST OF CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 20/03/2018 – Nucor Employees Credit Union Selects OMNICOMMANDER For Website Design and Hosting; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO: CONFIDENT THERE WON’T BE STEEL SHORTAGE IN U.S; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: DISAPPOINTED TRUMP EXTENDED TARIFF EXEMPTIONS; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO JOHN FERRIOLA COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Nucor’s Note Issuance; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Evaluating Building More Galvanizing Lines at Other Sheet Mills

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 10% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel acquired 232 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock rose 6.39%. The Rowland & Company Investment Counsel holds 2,551 shares with $146.50 million value, up from 2,319 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $93.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.29M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity. $70,448 worth of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) shares were bought by Sakkab Nabil Y.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Ks reported 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Metropolitan Life accumulated 30,159 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Godsey & Gibb Assocs accumulated 0.04% or 4,170 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 9,779 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Capital Intll Ltd Ca holds 0.94% or 68,600 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 1,023 shares. 5,426 are held by Roosevelt Investment Grp. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company reported 1.94% stake. 2,478 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc has 0.37% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wallace Inc has invested 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Strategic Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16,704 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of MO in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) stake by 59 shares to 2,319 valued at $372.18 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vf Corporation (NYSE:VFC) stake by 51 shares and now owns 4,961 shares. Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 2,959 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 0.01% or 853,890 shares in its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Cls Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Moreover, Cipher Cap LP has 0.04% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 8,940 shares. Ent Ser Corp reported 149 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Los Angeles And Equity Rech Inc has 0% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp reported 922 shares stake. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 125,886 shares stake. Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Moreover, Adage Cap Prns Group Inc Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Charter Trust Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 8,067 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 549,321 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 107,000 shares. Assetmark Incorporated reported 724 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 544,812 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.29 million activity. FERRIOLA JOHN J also sold $5.29M worth of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) on Thursday, January 31.

