Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Boosted Its Compass Minerals Int (CMP) Position; Park West Asset Management Decreased Its Fortinet (FTNT) Position

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased Compass Minerals Int (CMP) stake by 28.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel acquired 10,344 shares as Compass Minerals Int (CMP)’s stock rose 0.69%. The Rowland & Company Investment Counsel holds 46,147 shares with $2.51B value, up from 35,803 last quarter. Compass Minerals Int now has $1.73B valuation. The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 325,358 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased Fortinet Inc (FTNT) stake by 14.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as Fortinet Inc (FTNT)’s stock declined 12.60%. The Park West Asset Management Llc holds 235,882 shares with $19.81 million value, down from 275,882 last quarter. Fortinet Inc now has $14.05B valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $82.19. About 1.23M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Things Fortinet Management Wants Investors to Know – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fortinet Sweeps Three Categories in CRN’s 2019 Annual Report Card Awards – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fortinet (FTNT) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.9% – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fortinet (FTNT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Park West Asset Management Llc increased Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) stake by 265,550 shares to 925,000 valued at $49.83M in 2019Q1. It also upped Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 600,000 shares. Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Fortinet had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) rating on Friday, August 2. Citigroup has “Sell” rating and $8000 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by J.P. Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 16.

More notable recent Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) And Wondering If The 36% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Floods, Ag Challenges Hit Compass Minerals – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Long, cold winter warms the coffers of OP-based Compass Minerals – Kansas City Business Journal” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cove Street Cap owns 843,666 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Frontier Cap Lc holds 212,773 shares. Interest Grp Inc Incorporated Inc accumulated 88,711 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Dupont Cap Management Corporation holds 2,230 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Oxbow Ltd Liability Co owns 5,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 19,928 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 175 shares. Citigroup has 4,663 shares. Moreover, Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 200 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 29,050 shares. Lapides Asset Management holds 3.05% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 148,600 shares.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 24 shares to 47,795 valued at $9.08B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wells Fargo Bk N A (NYSE:WFC) stake by 480 shares and now owns 3,132 shares. Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was reduced too.